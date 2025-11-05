Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last month, I watched a startup founder spend three weeks searching for a senior developer to build a simple feature that our content manager shipped in two days using AI tools. While he was posting on job boards and conducting technical interviews, we were already testing user feedback and iterating.

This scenario plays out constantly across the startup ecosystem. Founders assume they need specialized technical talent for every function, burning time and money, while AI-powered generalists move faster. The data backs this shift: 80% of developers report increased productivity with AI tools, while 90% of Fortune 500 companies are developing AI agents and automation.

As the co-founder of tech company HOLYWATER who has built the company’s tech stack, I predicted this shift early. Today, our 200-person team has just 10% coders — yet our platforms reach 55 million worldwide. My Drama is the No. 1 vertical streaming app across Europe and the U.S. players, while My Passion is the world’s No. 2 e-book platform with a library of 1,000+ titles.

Our team of strong generalists enables 3.5 times annual growth. Here’s how you can build it, too.

Hire for curiosity, not credentials

At least 1 in 3 entrepreneurs expect to be solo founders within five years, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Report 2025. It’s enabled by AI tools that allow individuals to perform work that previously required entire teams.

At my company, we’ve proven this scales beyond solo ventures. We treat the whole company like a startup lab. Writers, editors, designers, marketers — every employee can pitch product ideas. That’s the essence of generalists — being able to solve problems fast on their own or knowing who to approach.

Our content operations manager uses AI for brainstorming and training models to mimic writing styles. Our brand designer supplements creative skills with AI-generated assets using focused prompts. Our full stack developer uses pair programming with tools like Cursor. That’s how we can launch products faster, test more, learn from data and grow.

Build an AI-first production stack

AI won’t replace specialists who know how to work with it. Instead, innovative tools amplify your team’s productivity.

Studies show AI tools like GitHub Copilot enable 55% faster coding and ChatGPT improves writing speed by about 40%. More than half of marketers use AI to create and optimize content, delivering campaigns in days instead of weeks. McKinsey estimates Generative AI could automate 60-70% of routine tasks, making an AI-first stack essential for staying ahead.

At HOLYWATER, we don’t rely on single solutions. My Drama’s post-production stack includes specialised tools for various functions. Kling AI handles content automation, Runway manages video generation and effects for short scenes, ElevenLabs creates high-quality AI voices, Flux generates visual assets, LoRA adapts storytelling models to different styles and custom GPT agents provide personalized assistance. What’s more, we’ve created My Muse — the first platform with AI-crafted high-quality series, redefining streaming entertainment.

But it’s not just the production team that applies AI. We’ve implemented cross-functional use of tools. For example, our marketers generate creatives using Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, and adapt content with specialized tools like LAMA and Concepter. As a result, we generate over 200,000 creative concepts monthly across 12-15 languages.

Find tools that accelerate your specific startup needs. For development, consider Cursor for AI-assisted coding. For automation, explore Make for workflow integration. For rapid prototyping, test Lovable for quick app development. This will enable you to deliver faster than your competitors.

Encourage creativity in your team

AI tools evolve every month, not every year. OpenAI releases new capabilities quarterly, while competitors like Anthropic and Google ship updates weekly. Companies that don’t adapt quickly fall behind permanently.

Focusing on one tool will cause you to miss out on something greater. The solution is to create an environment of continuous learning and trend watching within the team.

Honestly, I had no social media accounts until recently. I simply valued my time too much. Now I am everywhere our users hang out. Why? To look for trends. Every morning and evening, I spend 20 minutes scrolling through social media, spotting what TV series and ad creatives my competitors are generating. The team does the same. We quickly exchange insights in chats and catch up the next day. Trends don’t last long, so you have to be fast and aligned.

Creativity isn’t something you’re born with; it’s something you can cultivate. Following trends and being part of professional communities helps with that. In our startup, we conduct constant brainstorming within the team, where everyone can express their ideas without being criticized. I swear, you can even criticize my ideas — because truly brilliant things are born from alternative opinions.

What you can do today to build a team of tomorrow

Tomorrow’s unicorns will be built by creative generalists leveraging AI. To keep up, change your strategy immediately.

Stop chasing expensive developers — look for curious minds with strong problem-solving skills. Ask what podcasts, lectures and books the person likes and how they approach challenges — this will tell you a lot. Don’t chase after the perfect product. Create now, launch ASAP and ask for user feedback.