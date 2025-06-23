The classic sales funnel is outdated for Gen Z, as their shopping journey is now non-linear. It involves platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, focusing on viral videos, user-generated content and influencer recommendations rather than traditional ads.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Landing pages have been replaced by in-app storefronts that turn moments of inspiration into instant purchases. In 2024, more than 53% of Gen Z ordered directly through social media, and 58% of all US users said they made a decision to buy once they saw a product in their feed. Social platforms are no longer just communication channels — they are the marketplaces where discovery, inspiration and purchase go together.

1. Social commerce as the default discovery channel

In 2024, 68% of Gen Z consumers discovered new products on social media, up from 60% in 2023. Nearly 60% went on and made an order, nearly doubling from the previous year. Gen Z buys while scrolling TikTok, Instagram and other social media, mixing their leisure time with shopping with no need to turn to search engines and, moreover, physical shops.

Take Luxe Collective, a luxury resale brand that has generated £2 million through TikTok Shop since April 2024 by combining live shopping events with influencer collaborations. Or YOZY, a UK-based women's wear brand that sold nearly 400,000 items in just three months through affiliate partnerships and shoppable content.

How brands should act: Invest in your social platforms to make a perfect mix of entertainment and advertising: from short videos to live demos, from real reviews to shoppable storefronts. Be part of the scroll and turn inspiration into action with clickable, shoppable content.

Related: 6 Tips to Using TikTok Like a Pro and Reach New Audiences

2. Influence of peer reviews and content creators

Gen Z trusts people, not polished ads. Around 80% say they rely on influencers who share real experiences, and more than 60% say reviews and content from beloved bloggers are the most influential factors in their purchasing decisions. This data only proves we've all been facing for a while: this generation wants authentic, ongoing endorsement, not a one-off exposure to an ad.

Think Glossier. This beauty brand collaborates a lot with micro- and nano-influencers who create simple, authentic content that feels personal, not promotional. Over 70% of Glossier's sales are driven by peer recommendations rather than traditional marketing.

How brands should act: Work with smaller influencers who speak in a relatable, honest voice and share the vibe of the audience you want to engage with. Encourage real customers to share reviews, unboxings and video reactions. Reward user-generated content through loyalty programmes and special campaigns.

3. Mobile-first experiences and in-app community building

Smartphones reign supreme in Gen Z's world, also defining their shopping habits. Over half of Gen Z shoppers have made in-app purchases, and 75% say that a convenient brand's mobile app or site can make a whole difference when choosing what brands to support. Yet, a clear interface and digital checkout are not enough — focus on community-building.

Nike understands this well, thus transforming their mobile app into a whole lifestyle space rather than an online shop. With personalised workout plans, live trainer chats and social sharing tools, Nike's app blurs the line between fitness and commerce, and reap the benefits with over 75% of Gen Z users saying this whole ecosystem is vital to their relationship with the brand.

How brands should act: Turn your mobile experience into a hub of interaction. Add features like live chats, ratings, user forums and social feeds. Offer app-only exclusives and create content-based challenges or rewards to encourage ongoing engagement.

Related: 4 Easy Ways to Improve Your Customers' Online Shopping Experience

4. Path from inspiration to engagement

Gen Z rarely goes straight from awareness to action. Instead, they might discover a product on Instagram, research real-life reviews on YouTube, compare prices on diverse sites and then buy it (or not).

How brands should act: Support every stage – discovery, validation, purchase, re-engagement – with relevant content. Share behind-the-scenes videos, customer stories, comparisons and FAQs. Create events or experiences that blend online and offline touchpoints.

5. Two-way engagement and active conversation

Around 80% of Gen Z use social media for inspiration but seek validation through peer comments and real conversations. Transparency and co-creation become paramount, and brands that act more like communities than corporations are more likely to win. This trend only intensifies with the rise of AI.

Spotify Wrapped is a brilliant case in point. It transforms individual user data into shareable content that feels personal and celebratory. Gen Z isn't just consuming the campaign – they're sharing it and sparking conversations.

How brands should act: Build communities, not campaigns. Let your audience co-create product lines, vote on designs or share ideas, and spark dialogues in comments. Be transparent about changes and even mistakes so your audience is more likely to trust the brand.

6. Viral speed means instant adaptation

91% of Gen Z are on Instagram; 86% use TikTok, and these are the platforms that keep changing daily. Over half of Gen Z made a purchase after seeing a product in a review or viral video in 2024. Brands must adapt if they want to stay relevant.

How brands should act: Monitor trends in real time and always be ready to respond, even if it means sacrificing perfection for speed. Find your perfect creators who can creatively interpret your product in a fun, ironic and culturally relevant way, yet maintain your tone of voice.

Gen Z's shopping behaviour is shaped not by impulse, but by identity and the desire to express. For brands, this means adaptation to new rules: the agile and authentic ones. And brands that want to thrive need to meet Gen Z not where they are, but where Gen Z lives.