Anatolii Kasianov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Anatolii Kasianov is CTO and co-founder of HOLYWATER, a tech company that redefines entertainment. Under his leadership, its products now reach 32M users: My Drama, a top 5 vertical streaming platform; My Passion, a top e-book app in 10+ countries; and My Muse, an AI-gen streaming service.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Solutions
How to Create Better Content With AI — Plus 11 Tools to Get You There
Here's how to use a smart mix of AI automation and creative minds to turn AI into a superpower.