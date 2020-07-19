Starting a Business

Get Creative With Your Communication

The CEO and co-founder of the startup Sendoso talks about how his sales experience inspired him to create the leading sending platform.
Kris Rudeegraap is the CEO and co-founder of Sendoso, a “sending platform” that helps sales teams deliver gifts and items to customers and potential customers. Rudeegraap talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about the business’s initial inspiration, its evolution, notable examples of how customers have used the platform and advice for entrepreneurs.  

Rudeegraap describes how he came up with the idea for Sendoso as the result of 10 years in sales. He talks about the platform’s early development and how he used pen and paper to design the product and address the challenge he had experienced, of trying to break through email and digital noise to reach customers.

Rudeegraap talks about how his and his co-founder’s sales experience also helped build momentum early on as they brought on clients, recruited talent and leveraged customer conversations to improve the product.

Rudeegraap also mentions several different uses of Sendoso, including a wine bottle with a combination lock on it (the combination to which would be provided when the recipient scheduled a call with the sender), decoder glasses to reveal hidden messages and a custom advent calendar.

Rudeegraap suggests tackling big challenges by breaking them down into manageable chunks and advises entrepreneurs to have fun, working smart but not necessarily hard to achieve a good work-life balance.

