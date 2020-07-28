Making H&R Block More Digital

July 28, 2020 2 min read

Jeff Jones is the president and CEO of H&R Block, the tax prep company. He talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about his career path, being a lifelong student, balancing fatherhood and business and how his company is continuing to transform during the pandemic.

Jones discusses his eclectic career and how his retail experience with a focus on marketing and digital prepared him for his current role at H&R Block. He talks about the lessons he learned from his mom & pop entrepreneur parents and as a baseball catcher during his year at Fork Union Military Academy.

Jones talks about shifting his focus mid-career and reprioritizing his family, learning from his kids to listen as much as he speaks, asking questions rather than preaching.

Jones outlines H&R Block’s transformation from a brick-and-mortar-based tax company to a combination of retail and digital, shifting their online offerings to incorporate DIY tax prep tools while prioritizing connecting customers with tax professionals. He also talks about the persistent need for retail locations despite the pandemic, including the needs of customers to have confidential face-to-face conversations with tax preparers.

