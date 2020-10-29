Entrepreneurs

Don't Allow Your Life to Be Limited by These Five Things

Five types of people will struggle in the new economy. Find out who they are, as well as the five types of people who will thrive.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about the five types of people who won’t succeed in the new economy and the five types who will thrive. 

The five types of people who will get killed in the new economy are:

  1. Stubborn
  2. Know-it-alls, as the economy is about learning. Voogd says that you have two eyes, two ears, and one mouth, so listen more than you speak
  3. Dabblers
  4. Victims who blame the economy, the government, or circumstances for their lack of success. Rather than bemoan things you can’t control, put energy towards your family, business and success.
  5. Lazy — watching Netflix, drinking, and eating comfort food right now — as they won’t be able to capitalize on opportunities when the economy comes back up

The five types who will thrive are:

  1. Masters, who commit 100 percent and will capitalize on market share. Be either all in or all out, not in the middle
  2. Independent thinkers, who are not easily influenced by others or media
  3. Relationship builders and networkers. Connect with people and build relationships over the phone, videoconference and text
  4. Focused on investing in themselves. Skills are weapons in the new economy, so you should be bettering yourself
  5. Optimistic but also logical — expecting the best because they’re putting in the work

Related: How Stubbornness Limits You

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur