Don't Allow Your Life to Be Limited by These Five Things

October 29, 2020 2 min read

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about the five types of people who won’t succeed in the new economy and the five types who will thrive.

The five types of people who will get killed in the new economy are:

Stubborn Know-it-alls, as the economy is about learning. Voogd says that you have two eyes, two ears, and one mouth, so listen more than you speak Dabblers Victims who blame the economy, the government, or circumstances for their lack of success. Rather than bemoan things you can’t control, put energy towards your family, business and success. Lazy — watching Netflix, drinking, and eating comfort food right now — as they won’t be able to capitalize on opportunities when the economy comes back up

The five types who will thrive are:

Masters, who commit 100 percent and will capitalize on market share. Be either all in or all out, not in the middle Independent thinkers, who are not easily influenced by others or media Relationship builders and networkers. Connect with people and build relationships over the phone, videoconference and text Focused on investing in themselves. Skills are weapons in the new economy, so you should be bettering yourself Optimistic but also logical — expecting the best because they’re putting in the work

