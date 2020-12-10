How to Avoid Imposter Syndrome

December 10, 2020 1 min read

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about the importance of working hard to master your craft and get paid well for what you do. He talks about his experience leading up to his first international speaking engagement and how his preparation allowed him to be successful.

Voogd talks about setting a personal goal to become an international speaker in 2014, then getting an opportunity to be a keynote speaker at an event in Dubai in 2016. He talks about his level of preparation for the speech and how it enabled him to perform without nervousness.

Voogd advises putting in work when no one is watching and doing what’s unpopular — like working weekends — to gain certainty and avoid feeling like an imposter.

