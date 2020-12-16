How This Entrepreneur Grew His Business to $600,000 in Less Than 2 Years

December 16, 2020 1 min read

In this video, Jeff Rose introduces Sa-el, the co-founder of Simply Insurance. Sa-el talks about how he started his online insurance agency in 2017 with a focus on education and making the insurance application process simple.

Sa-el talks about competing against large insurance companies and other obstacles the business initially faced, his inspirations and mentors, what he enjoys about entrepreneurship and his advice to invest in your dreams.

