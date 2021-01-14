How to Grow Your Business By Finding New Customers

January 14, 2021 2 min read

To find out how to do that, we set up a business consulting session with a real entrepreneur—and filmed it so you can benefit too!

Tiffany Castagno has a problem that’ll be familiar to many business owners. Her HR consultancy, Cephr Consulting, is thriving in her hometown of Pittsburgh—but she wants to expand into new marketplaces. How can she do it? Digital expert Terry Rice walked her through a strategy.

It begins by connecting with your target customers on LinkedIn. Instead of trying to sell something to them, invite them to participate in a survey. Ask them questions about what they’re struggling with, and what shifts they’re seeing in their industry. Then use those responses to create a wide range of content—white papers, keynote talks, social media posts—that help frame you as an authority in your field. You can also use these insights to build a lead magnet, such as a downloadable guide or checklist, that helps you gather email addresses of potential clients.

In effect, you’re asking what your future customers want—and then providing it right back to them. Now you’ve started a conversation, positioned yourself as an authority, and primed a successful call.

For more, watch the video above!

