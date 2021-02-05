Lifestyle

7 Signs Your Gut Health Is Impacting Your Mental Health

In this mini-masterclass, Ben Angel shares how we respond to certain stimuli, whether that be food, stress or the microorganisms that make up our gut microbiome.
When it comes to mental health, we’re told we just need to think positively and find a happy thought. That advice is simplistic at best and fails to consider bio-individuality and how we each respond to certain stimuli, whether that be food, psychological stress and, yes, the trillions of microorganisms that make up our gut microbiome. In this video, I break down the the seven signs your gut is affecting your mental health.

Want to discover your likelihood of depression, brain fog and nxiety? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out how your gut is affecting your mental health. And be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

