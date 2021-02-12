Lifestyle

Can Food Sensitivity Trigger Depression and Anxiety?

In this mini-masterclass, Ben Angel shares how getting to the root cause of these symptoms is vital.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship requires us to make fast, concise and clear decisions. But what happens when brain fog, depression and anxiety sets in? We not only miss deadlines — we suffer in silence. Getting to the root cause of these symptoms is vital. Which is why, in this mini-masterclass, I delve into how food sensitivities may be setting you back in more ways than one. And, most importantly, what to do about it.

Want to discover your likelihood of depression, brain fog and nxiety? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out how your gut is affecting your mental health. And be sure to grab a copy of Unstoppable Journal, based on research from the award-winning book Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

Latest on Entrepreneur