How to Turn Anxiety Into Confidence

February 25, 2021 1 min read

Breakthroughs are what made Peter Voogd start listening to outside influences. In this episode of Tesla Talks, Voogd explains some of those breakthroughs, as well as one of the biggest things that held him back in entrepreneurship. He talks about why people are too scared to invest in real estate and the advice he got about staying under the radar. He speaks on why he's had to take on more to become more and offers a challenge to the viewers.

