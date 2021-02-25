Anxiety

How to Turn Anxiety Into Confidence

In this video, Peter Voogd explains how breakthroughs in his life helped him listen better to outside voices and why he gets more confident through learning.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
home menu_book
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Breakthroughs are what made Peter Voogd start listening to outside influences. In this episode of Tesla Talks, Voogd explains some of those breakthroughs, as well as one of the biggest things that held him back in entrepreneurship. He talks about why people are too scared to invest in real estate and the advice he got about staying under the radar. He speaks on why he's had to take on more to become more and offers a challenge to the viewers.

Click play to watch the full video.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur