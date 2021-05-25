History Logo

Watch The Food That Built America Memorial Day 8/7c on The HISTORY Channel®!

Learn More
close
Century Club

This Company Has Been Around for 135 Years. The Key to Its Success? Customer Service.

How far are you willing to go to offer great customer service? Andy Spearing of Portland's Pike Awning says he'd rather lose money than make a customer unhappy.
Next Article

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief
3 min read

This special content series is made possible by The HISTORY Channel®. Watch the incredible stories behind iconic brands, entrepreneurs, and rivalries that drove groundbreaking innovation. Don’t miss the Memorial Day premieres of the documentary series, The Food That Built America at 8/7c followed by The Titans That Built America at 9/8c.

Andy Spearing’s company is 135 years old, and he knows exactly what’s kept it alive that long.

It’s customer service.

“We’d rather lose money on a job than the customer be unhappy,” Spearing says. “Unhappy customers pretty quickly will ruin your business. It’s hard to get to 135 years of history with unhappy customers.”

Spearing and his team now have a big job ahead of them: As the owners of Pike Awning in Portland, Oregon, they must reinvent their legacy business — drawing in new customers while keeping the old ones just as happy as before.

Spearing is part of a new generation of leaders at Pike Awning. When the company opened in 1891, it sold a wider range of products — but over time, it zeroed in on custom awnings that it serves to customers who are mostly local or regional. Now the company faces a pivotal moment, with new leaders, many of its longtime employees retiring, and the realization that to truly grow the business, Pike Awning will need to expand the products it creates and the customers it serves.

 

For more content like this, don’t miss The HISTORY Channel® Memorial Day documentary series event beginning at 8/7c! Watch The Food That Built America, chronicling the origin stories of rivalries behind some of food’s most iconic brands, and The Titans That Built America, that tells the fascinating history of brilliant and sometimes ruthless visionaries behind notable innovations
 

Spearing says that he, his siblings, and his cousin — who have taken over from the family’s previous generation of leaders — are excited for the challenge. But they’re taking it slow and steady. 

“We definitely want to and need to ensure that we’re being stable,” Spearing says. “We’re not changing things too much for right now, because there’s already so much change in the business between people, personnel, and everything.” So instead, he says, he’s speaking to his employees about incremental improvements. “Let’s look towards the future,” he tells them, “and let’s think about what else we can do that we haven’t.”

To hear more about how Spearing and his team are managing change at such an old institution, watch the video above.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur