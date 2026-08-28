3 Kinds of Deals I Turn Down — Even When Everything in the Room Says Yes

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Key Takeaways The hardest investment decisions aren’t rejecting obvious failures — they’re walking away from opportunities where the product works, the founder is convincing, and the room is leaning forward, but the cost structure, the market, or the founder’s judgment quietly signals the risk is bigger than it looks.

Momentum in the pitch room doesn’t translate to durability in the business — and the investors who last are the ones who trust their pattern recognition on the three quiet failure signals (unforgiving cost structure, a founder you want to believe but can’t fully back, and a saturated market with entrenched incumbents) over the excitement of the moment.

Some of the best investment decisions I’ve made never show up anywhere. No press release. No board seat. No update email celebrating traction. Just a quiet “no” on something that, in the moment, felt very close to a “yes.”

That’s the part of investing that doesn’t get talked about enough. The discipline to walk away when everything in the room is leaning forward. When the founder is convincing, the idea is compelling and the momentum starts to build in a way that makes hesitation feel like a mistake.

After years of investing in early-stage companies, sitting through countless pitches and working closely with founders at every stage, one thing becomes clear: Attractive opportunities carry their own kind of risk. Sometimes more.

Here are three kinds of deals I walk away from, and why.

1. A great product with the wrong cost structure

One of the more interesting ideas I came across was a rapid hydration test for athletes. It was clever, easy to understand and had real consumer appeal. You could picture it on shelves. You could imagine the branding. It checked a lot of boxes very quickly. Then you started to peel it back. What did it take to manufacture at scale? What did distribution look like? How much capital was required just to get to a point where the market could even react? The answers weren’t easy (or cheap).

I’ve seen this pattern enough to know how it plays out. The idea gets attention, maybe even early excitement, but the business underneath it demands constant funding just to stay alive long enough to prove anything. That kind of pressure compounds quickly. It narrows your margin for error to almost nothing.

A similar situation came up with a custom furniture concept built around CNC technology. The output was impressive. High-quality, scalable in theory, differentiated from traditional manufacturing. But the financial engine behind it required heavy upfront investment, operational precision, and time. A lot of time.

In both cases, the product worked on paper. The economics created a different story. Risk doesn’t always sit in the idea. Sometimes it’s buried in what it takes to make the idea real.

2. A founder you want to believe, but can’t fully back

You meet a founder who is charismatic, driven and absolutely convinced they are onto something big. They communicate well. They create energy in the room. They sell the vision in a way that makes you want to lean in. And then something feels off. I’ve learned to pay attention to that.

One founder I met was building a business tied to a major social platform. The concept made sense. The timing felt right. The delivery, though confident, came across as “off” to me. He tipped over into abrasiveness; his answers may have been right for all I know, but they had an edge. And when he started asking me for introductions, I wasn’t ready to have my name tied to his. Regardless of the idea, I don’t want to be in business with people like this.

Then there are the one-dimensional founders. The brilliant scientist with a breakthrough idea but no grasp of how to build a company around it. The operator who understands execution but is stepping into a technical space without the depth to navigate it. Both scenarios create gaps that are hard to close under pressure.

In one case, I looked at a healthcare concept involving at-home testing. Interesting model, real potential, completely outside my lane. That alone became a deciding factor. If I can’t understand the underlying risk, I have no business pretending I can manage it.

There are also smaller signals that tend to show up early. A founder hiring a COO before a product even exists. Loose thinking around expenses. A financial plan that feels more like a placeholder than a strategy. Individually, these things might seem manageable. Together, they paint a picture.

First-time founders absolutely can and do succeed. Some build extraordinary companies. But experience leaves marks, and those marks matter. Founders who have been through failure often carry a different level of awareness, a sharper sense of what can go wrong and how quickly things can unravel. In early-stage investing, you are not just backing an idea. You are underwriting a person’s judgment.

3. A strong concept entering an unforgiving market

Some opportunities check every box you expect: a clear product, a capable founder, a clean pitch and early signs of traction. You walk into the meeting expecting to find something wrong, only to find something that holds together. Then you look at the market.

I spent time with several founders in the skincare space who had built thoughtful, well-positioned products with good branding and a clear audience. They had a solid understanding of what they were trying to do. But they were stepping into a category dominated by companies with massive R&D budgets, global distribution and deep customer loyalty. The kind of incumbents that don’t just compete; they absorb. Breaking through in that environment requires more than a good product. It requires a level of differentiation and staying power that can withstand sustained pressure from players who operate at a completely different scale.

That’s where the risk lives. Your product might work; it might be the best skin care product ever conceived, but it might still have no real path to visibility, adoption and longevity once it hits the market. Saturation has a way of compressing outcomes. It turns good ideas into background noise.

The discipline behind the decision

Walking away from these deals wasn’t about finding obvious flaws. Each one had elements that could have worked. That’s what makes these decisions difficult. You’re not rejecting failure. You’re passing on potential, and that’s where discipline comes in.

Founders are wired to sell a vision. Sometimes that vision stretches far beyond what’s realistic in the near term. That’s part of the role. They have to believe. They have to push. The investor’s role is different. You can trust the founder. You can respect the ambition. You can even believe the idea has merit and still decide the risk profile doesn’t align.

Over time, you realize momentum in the room doesn’t translate to durability in the business and excitement has the ability to amplify risk. The longer you stay in this world, the more you understand that saying no is the difference between staying in the game and chasing something that was never going to get there.