Investing doesn't start with your first transaction — it begins much earlier. From defining the types of investments you're interested in to setting clear financial goals, the early stages are critical. Investing can be complex and time-intensive, especially when deciding where to place your capital. That's why having a thoughtful, informed strategy from the outset is so important: it ensures your investments are purposeful and aligned with your longterm vision.

Before you commit any resources, take the time to craft a strategy that reflects your goals, values and risk tolerance. A structured approach not only reduces unnecessary risk but also clarifies why you're investing and how each decision supports the bigger picture. This clarity transforms your investment approach from reactive to intentional.

As an entrepreneur, I've refined my own investment strategy over time. It's diverse by design, built to support both my financial goals and my broader mission. If you're wondering how to figure out where your own investments should go, here are four actionable steps to help guide your placement strategy:

1. Define your investment goals

Start by asking yourself: What do I want my investments to achieve? Are you aiming for longterm wealth, social impact, business expansion or a mix of these? Knowing what success looks like will shape how much you invest, when and where.

Consider the types of investments that resonate most—whether that's equity, partnerships, philanthropic initiatives, or ventures tied to innovation. Aligning your goals with your core values will not only give you direction but also help you stay committed when markets shift.

2. Choose your asset allocation strategy

Asset allocation — how you distribute your investments across asset classes — is central to managing risk and return. The main categories include equities, fixed income and cash or cash equivalents. Each has different risk profiles and growth potential.

There's no one-size-fits-all approach. My own strategy, for example, spans three buckets: equity and business investments, partnerships and strategic collaborations and philanthropic efforts. This setup works for me because I prioritize both financial returns and impact. A significant portion of my portfolio supports global health, education, and sustainability initiatives.

A thoughtful allocation plan helps you stay balanced, even when the markets aren't.

3. Diversify strategically

Diversification is a time-tested way to reduce risk. If one sector dips, others can help offset the loss. But meaningful diversification goes beyond spreading your investments — it requires research and intention.

Dig into each opportunity. Understand the potential returns, risks, and how each fits into your broader strategy. For me, diversification also means staying engaged with sectors I care deeply about, like innovation, wellness and climate-conscious enterprises. This keeps my portfolio resilient and aligned with my values.

4. Stay adaptable

Your investment strategy should evolve with you. As your goals, interests and the economic landscape shift, so should your allocations.

I regularly revisit my portfolio with a few key questions: How are my current investments performing? Do they still reflect my vision? Are there new opportunities I should explore? Lately, I've been diving deeper into wellness and sustainable living, especially in high-quality nutraceuticals and biohacking. Those shifts came from staying curious and being willing to pivot when the time felt right.

Deciding where to place your investments is one of the most important steps in your investing journey. Laying a solid foundation early on helps you navigate growth, risk, and market shifts with confidence. And remember, your strategy isn't permanent—it's a living framework that should adapt as you and the world around you evolve. Stay informed, stay connected, and above all, stay intentional. Your future self will thank you.