Prepare to Succeed

The Power of Digital for Small Businesses

Nicole Walters, CEO and founder of Inherit Learning Company, chats with Jonathan Morris, founder of Fort Worth Barber Shop, about the importance of having a digital footprint.
Nicole Walters, CEO and founder of Inherit Learning Company
Some small businesses may think they don't need to invest time and resources on a digital presence — but that's a big mistake, says Jonathan Morris, founder of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and host of Self Employed on the Magnolia Network.

In a conversation with Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, Morris explains, "If you're in a space that has not been historically digitally savvy, it is an opportunity to move past competitors." As he learned with his old school barbershop business, a digital presence allows new customers to find you and interact with your brand and understand what sets you apart. "Social media isn't just a means to make sales, it is a branding tool," he explains. "It helps consumers make a more informed decision about why they want to connect with your business and support what you're doing."

 

 

