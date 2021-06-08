The Power of Digital for Small Businesses

June 8, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some small businesses may think they don't need to invest time and resources on a digital presence — but that's a big mistake, says Jonathan Morris, founder of Fort Worth Barber Shop, Hotel Dryce and host of Self Employed on the Magnolia Network.

In a conversation with Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, Morris explains, "If you're in a space that has not been historically digitally savvy, it is an opportunity to move past competitors." As he learned with his old school barbershop business, a digital presence allows new customers to find you and interact with your brand and understand what sets you apart. " isn't just a means to make sales, it is a branding tool," he explains. "It helps consumers make a more informed decision about why they want to connect with your business and support what you're doing."