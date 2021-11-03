Are You Drunk on Caffeine? The Dark Side of Your Morning Routine.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Caffeine is a powerful psychoactive drug consumed by millions of entrepreneurs globally, yet few know the risks of caffeine intoxication, which can include rambling speech, anxiety and, yes, even psychosis. So in this video, I shed light on the dark side of caffeine and its disconcerting symptoms, as well alternatives that will give you the same kick, but without the side effects.

