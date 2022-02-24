Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why Are So Few VCs Investing in BIPOC Companies?

Venture capital is no different than most endeavors: it lacks diversity. 

By

Despite a significant rise in public awareness and pledges to increase inclusivity, minority-owned businesses continue to struggle with funding options. Data from the Federal Reserve found that roughly 80% of white companies receive a part of or entirety of the funding they seek. Minority-owned businesses receive the same result just 66% of the time. 

Going PublicⓇ, a new series hosted on Entrepreneur.com, explores the journey of four companies who seek investment from both traditional VCs, and crowdsourced from retail investors

The struggle comes from just about every funding avenue. Venture capital (VC) is one of the more glaring weaknesses. Rather than tap into the overlooked, undervalued base of minority-owned businesses, too many VCs continue to turn a cold shoulder. The result is the further shutting out of communities in need of an equal playing field. Without funding, many minority entrepreneurs cannot bring their company to fruition or scale, resulting in an adverse impact on the individual, their family's potential for generational wealth and the community through a loss of jobs and tax revenue. 

Related: The Growth of Sustainable Investing

Each week on Going Public, viewers can follow two unique BIPOC companies as they break through the noise to level up their businesses and hopefully acquire funding from retail investors, as well as mentorship advice from top business leaders. Companies such as PROVEN Skincare, a female-founded and BIPOC led company, and NGT Academy, a next-generation training academy for cyber and network security. 

Why Do VCs Not Typically Support Minority Businesses?

Understanding why VCs continue to shy away from minority businesses is multifaceted. At a broad level, though, it appears that a lack of inclusivity coupled with a dearth of understanding is the root of the problem. 

Company roles on the investment and back-end support sides of VCs are beginning to become more diverse. However, leadership, and more so investors, remain largely homogeneous, being owned by white men. Some data has found that white men make up less than 60% of the VC workforce but control over 90% of the sector's investment dollars. Minorities, on the other hand, are believed to control roughly 1% of funds in the space. 

The absence of differing backgrounds at the top often stunts a company's development, limiting its ability to consider various perspectives, experiences and backgrounds. In investing, a lack of diversity can limit a VCs ability to identify talent outside their circle. The oversight has the potential to harm the firm's bottom line and, more so, often hinder the progress of a minority-owned company. 

Related: Fewer Than 30 Women Founders Have Ever Taken a Company Public

Cracking through and receiving consideration from VCs isn't a guarantee that success is imminent. All too often, disparities go overlooked when assessing a company's numbers. Minority owners usually have not been provided the same starting ground as well-funded white ventures. Over generations of oppression, various gaps spanning wealth to education and policing all formed. 

While the public becomes more aware of these disparities and systemic imbalances, rearranging our thought processes in the workplace can often lag. That appears to be the case with VCs. Even the most well-intentioned leaders can and often do fall short of correcting analytical biases. For example, without making corrections to its rubric, companies may continue to criticize minority ventures for lacking early-stage funds, which may overlook the wealth gap that exists in many communities of color. 

Without re-considering the money flow and processes at the top, VCs will likely continue to lag behind when it comes to funding minority businesses. The problem doesn't lie solely at VCs' feet, but as one of the most popular and influential funding methods, leaders at these companies are implored to take the lead. With their action, the rest of the industry could soon follow a similar path. And we do have positive signs on the horizon, as black-owned businesses broke VC funding records in 2021, netting $1.8 billion during the first half of the year alone. 

Follow the Going Public series each week, as it follows companies as they embark on their journeys to raise capital. 

Disclosures 

PROVEN Offering Circular

NGT Academy Offering Circular 

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

Why Are So Few VCs Investing in BIPOC Companies?

Venture capital is no different than most endeavors: it lacks diversity. 

Watch now
Social Media

This Audiologist-Turned-TikTok-Star Is Using Social Media to Teach People About the Importance of Hearing Health

Dr. Emily Taylor, known as Dr. Ear Wax to her social media followers, is raising awareness around noise-induced hearing loss.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Get Media Coverage By Being Authentic Online

Interview with Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops about appearing on the Food Network, smartphone storytelling to build a following, and how ice cream is a blank slate.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Serial entrepreneur Josh Snow shows the power of an on-site visit to understand and elevate a business.

Watch now
Video

I Tried to Biohack My Depression In 90 days, But It Didn't Go As Planned

Any entrepreneur battling mental-health issues needs to watch this video.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

BIPOC Companies Passed Over By VCs Are Seeing Big Interest From Retail Investors

Unlike venture capital, retail investors are rather diverse and likely more aware of underfunded ventures.

Watch now
Volunteering

This Company Wants to Change How People and Teams Find Volunteer Opportunities

The co-founder of Vee shares how her company is connecting nonprofits from around the world with companies seeking involvement with local volunteering.

Watch now
Team-Building

Is Your Team Bad At Collaboration? This Video Can Help Fix The Problem

Keith Ferrazzi of Ferrazzi Greenlight explains new ways to collaborate, and why the old myths of collaboration are wrong.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

New 'Going Public' Episode: "Let It Snow!"

Find out how the companies react to the guidance and challenges from digital marketing guru Josh Snow.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

A Loyal Brand Attracts Loyal People

Interview with Fresh & Co. CEO George Tenedios about the importance of mentorship, building a dedicated team, and how hospitality is a labor of love.

Watch now
Lifestyle

This Is Why You're Always Tired

Understanding the way energy works will help you harness it.

Watch now
going public

Fewer Than 30 Women Founders Have Ever Taken a Company Public

In 2021, Business Insider reported that "around 20" is a more likely accurate number.

Watch now
Hiring

How This Founding Duo Aims to Reshape the Workforce of the Future Through Smarter Hiring

The co-founders of Unboxable discuss how their company helps talent-acquisition professionals optimize the hiring process.

Watch now
Video

Turning Customer Obsession into Investor Connection

On this episode of 'Going Public': PROVEN learns about scaling from Jaime Schmidt; Hammitt and TREBEL's path to the public markets leads them through Mexico City; and NGT Academy tries to land a billionaire.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

TikTok is About At-Bats — Not Perfect

Interview with Kyle Inserra about social media strategy and creating digital content.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.