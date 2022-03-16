Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on How to Woo Investors Even If You Have No Sales

Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph loves to share what he's learned over the years to help new and existing businesses succeed. In this new episode of Ask Marc, he took live questions from the Entrepreneur audience and tackled issues including:

How do you persuade someone to invest if you have no sales?

Are accelerator programs advisable?

What do you like to see in an investor pitch and package?

What are your views on equity crowdfunding?

How do you define valuation at an MVP stage?

