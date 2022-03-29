How to Reset Your Career and Love What You Do

she noticed many of her friends and colleagues were struggling. Fran Hauser is an investor, entrepreneur and the author of The Myth of the Nice Girl . Known for championing female founders, she has mentored women in the workforce for decades. Last year,she noticed many of her friends and colleagues were struggling.

. “They were questioning their purpose, their career path and, on a more tactical level, their day-to-day work, and they weren't alone,” she says. “I mean, so many of us are going through an existential crisis right now and questioning our life choices. I wanted to do something to help.” So, she wrote a new book: Embrace the Work, Love your Career



Once she started writing, Hauser realized through all of the mentoring she had done over the years and all of the talks she had given at different companies and organizations, that she had accumulated a ton of content. “Everything from strategies to checklists and creative prompts,” she explains. “I thought it would be really valuable to package all of that up in an experiential way where you're not just reading, but you're also doing and interacting. And it was really important to me, given the weight that we're all caring right now, to make this book less academic and more practical, to make it beautiful and light and fun and something that you look forward to doing.”