Talent Isn’t Enough — Here’s What Separates Those Who Stall From Those Who Break Through

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Key Takeaways Strong performance and career advancement aren’t the same thing — the leaders who create momentum have people behind the scenes helping them think through decisions, build stakeholder relationships and open doors.

Mentors, coaches, sponsors and peers each play distinct roles, so build your board intentionally around the gaps in your experience rather than expecting one person to meet every developmental need.

Early in my career, I believed the hardest decisions could be optimized through detailed analysis, preparation and personal judgment. Then I faced a career transition that forced me to rethink that assumption.

I had earned a degree in a technical field and was considering a move into marketing. The opportunity was exciting, but I lacked the experience to fully understand what it would take to succeed in a completely different function. Fortunately, I had two people I trusted enough to ask for advice. One helped me understand the capabilities I would need to demonstrate to make the transition successfully. The other challenged my thinking and played devil’s advocate, surfacing risks I had overlooked. Neither told me what to do. Instead, they gave me perspectives that expanded my thinking and helped me make a more informed choice.

At the time, I never thought of them — or the ritual of consulting them — as part of a larger career strategy. Looking back, they became the first members of what I now call my personal board of directors. Over the last twenty years, that board has grown to six trusted advisors who have helped me navigate promotions, international assignments, leadership challenges and eventually entrepreneurship. Their greatest value has always been their ability to provide perspective in moments when my own experience was limited.

Why performance alone is rarely enough

One of the most surprising lessons I learned in corporate America is that strong performance and career advancement are connected, but they are not the same thing. Throughout my career, I worked with talented professionals who consistently delivered excellent results. They solved problems, earned strong reviews and became the most reliable members of their teams. Yet many of them struggled to gain visibility beyond their immediate managers.

Meanwhile, I watched others create momentum more quickly. As I paid closer attention, I realized they often had people behind the scenes helping them think through decisions. They gathered advice about what new skills to develop. Someone who had been there before showed them how to build relationships with influential stakeholders. They had mentors offering guidance, sponsors creating opportunities and trusted advisors helping them navigate challenges. Their success was supported by more than individual effort.

This is where a personal board of directors becomes valuable. It creates access to perspectives, experiences and relationships that would otherwise take years to develop on your own.

Build more than just mentors

Many professionals focus exclusively on finding a mentor. Mentorship matters, but relying on a single relationship creates limitations. Different people contribute different forms of value, which is why the strongest personal boards include a variety of perspectives.

Your board should ideally include:

Mentors who share experiences and help you learn from challenges they have already navigated.

who share experiences and help you learn from challenges they have already navigated. Coaches who increase self-awareness and help you discover your own solutions.

who increase self-awareness and help you discover your own solutions. Sponsors who advocate for you with senior leaders and create opportunities.

who advocate for you with senior leaders and create opportunities. Peers who provide honest feedback because they see your strengths and weaknesses every day.

One of the biggest mistakes people make is assuming a sponsor, mentor and coach are interchangeable. They aren’t. Throughout my career, I’ve relied on different people for different needs — sometimes to challenge my thinking, other times to open a door, provide candid feedback or share lessons from a similar experience. Understanding the role each person plays helps you build relationships intentionally, rather than expecting one individual to meet every developmental need.

Identify the gaps first

Before deciding who belongs on your personal board, spend time understanding where you actually need support. Many people start looking for mentors before they have clarity about the guidance they need. A better approach is to begin with feedback.

One exercise I frequently recommend: ask five people for honest input. Choose two trusted peers, two colleagues from another department and one person with whom you’ve experienced some professional friction. Ask each the same questions about your strengths, development opportunities and overall effectiveness. The goal is to listen carefully rather than explain or defend.

When multiple people identify the same growth opportunity, pay attention. Those recurring themes often reveal where a mentor, coach, sponsor or advisor could have the greatest impact. Once you understand the gap, finding the right person becomes significantly easier.

Build relationships before you need them

Many professionals hesitate to reach out because they worry about appearing transactional. In reality, most meaningful professional relationships begin with curiosity rather than requests. The goal is to learn about the other person before seeking anything from them.

When I meet a leader for the first time, I often ask three simple questions:

What is your role, and what does a typical day look like for you?

How did you get here?

What advice would you give someone earlier in their career?

These questions create authentic conversations while helping me understand whether the individual enjoys developing others and sharing lessons from their own journey. If the conversation goes well, schedule another one several months later. Strong professional relationships are built through consistency and genuine interest — they rarely develop from a single networking meeting or a sudden request for help during a career crisis.

Use your board during critical decisions

One of the most valuable uses of a personal board is during periods of transition. When I was considering leaving corporate America to pursue entrepreneurship, I reached out to three members of my board long before making the final decision. I wanted to understand how experienced leaders would approach a major life and career change.

What risks would they focus on first? How would they prepare financially? What actions would they take during the final six to twelve months before making the transition? Each person approached the challenge differently, which gave me a broader perspective than I could have developed on my own.

The purpose of a personal board is to help you see what you might otherwise miss. Every successful company relies on a board of directors to challenge assumptions and strengthen decision-making. Your career deserves the same level of strategic support.