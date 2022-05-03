Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Meet the Co-Founders Making Conscious Shopping Easier

Goodbuy's Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin share how their browser extension helps consumers buy products with both their wallets and values front of mind.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today we are talking with Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin, the co-founders of goodbuy, about how their business is helping people shop consciously. Below are excerpts from the full conversation, viewable above.

Cara, what's the story behind the creation of goodbuy? 

Oppenheimer: I am the child of small-business owners. I watched my parents go through the rise of mega-retailers and ecommerce stores and how much that squashed the visibility for small businesses. During the pandemic, I bought a couple of insulated water bottles on a big mega-retailer [site]. I went to visit my parents in their store and noticed right away, at the point-of-purchase display, the same water bottle. It just clicked for me at that moment that there are thousands of retailers out there who are carrying the same products that we all need and want. We just can't see them.

Related: How to Create Your Path to Profit

For goodbuy, it was about creating visibility for all of these small businesses. What happened was, in the middle of the night one night, I woke up and thought of the idea and texted Cary and said, "It's a browser extension that intercepts all of your reflexive, online, mega-retail shopping and offers you the same product, or better, from a values-aligned business." She woke up and said, "THIS is it," and we got to work.

So how does your product help people shop consciously?

Oppenheimer: Seventy percent of all online U.S. spending goes into the pockets of literally 15 mega-retailers. That was a big jumping-off point for Cary and I to think about what goodbuy meant as a business. It is was, first and foremost, visibility for small businesses. That is what we stand for. Thereafter, it's about supporting businesses with conscious practices, with sustainable products, with vegan products, with American-made products and various owner identities like Black-owned, women-owned, AAPI-owned. The list goes on.

Before we created goodbuy, it was really time consuming to be able to shop consciously. You've got a sustainable marketplace over there and a women-owned marketplace over here. Everything's very siloed, but really what you have is a product need. You've got a wallet you need, or a water bottle you need, and it would be nice if you could support a small business or be more conscious with your purchase. That's ultimately why we created what we did.

Can you explain how the goodbuy extension works? 

The goodbuy browser extension pops up and offers you that same product, or better, from a values-aligned business in the moment that you need it. What that looks like for us now is 185,000 small businesses in our database and 19 million products and counting so that we've got something for everyone to be able to shop consciously.

Cary, what was the hardest part of building and launching this business?

Fortin: For us at goodbuy, like so many other businesses, the hardest part was the backdrop of the pandemic, all of the instability and uncertainty that brought. Would we be able to work in person? What's happening to supply chains? What's going to happen to these small businesses that we love? While that was our biggest challenge, it was also our biggest inspiration, because we knew that people were shopping online more than ever and that consumer expectations were evolving. Our expectations were evolving. We knew that making a tool like goodbuy more necessary than ever.

And how are you ensuring that the small businesses on your platform meet the standards of what they are claiming to be? 

Fortin: We rely on respected third-party certifications. For example, you see a store that's tagged as American made on goodbuy, they will be certified "Made in the USA." If you find a store that's tagged sustainable, they will be 1% for the Planet or Certified Carbon Neutral. We also have to say that we know that it can be cost- and time-prohibitive for small businesses to get these certifications. That is a process we are working on democratizing.

How is goodbuy evolving as a product? 

Fortin: By being obsessively focused on our users and the experiences that they are looking for from us. We heard that folks wanted an opportunity to discover more of these 185,000 small businesses that we have. We also heard that they wanted to be able to shop specifically along different values that really matter to them, so we launched our shop page. Moving forward, something we're really excited about is moving into mobile. We've heard that our users want to shop on their phones. We have a mobile browser extension launching really shortly.

Related: How One Company Is Creating a New Financial System to Help Today's Workforce

What advice do you have for entrepreneurs who are about to launch their business?

Oppenheimer: We're all just people from different experiences with unique backgrounds. We all have a unique perspective to give. I think once you put that perspective into place, taking that leap of faith that turns you from just [someone with] an idea into an entrepreneur is so much easier, because you can approach many people knowing, "I don't have to solve everything. There are experts out there, but my experience is going to create something meaningful."

Latest

Women entrepreneur™

Meet the Co-Founders Making Conscious Shopping Easier

Goodbuy's Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin share how their browser extension helps consumers buy products with both their wallets and values front of mind.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Nina Manchev of Forte Tapas on Engaging Customers with Social Video

Interview with Forte Tapas owner and entrepreneur Nina Manchev about connecting with social media, learning to be confident on video, and appearing on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Watch now
Women entrepreneur™

This CEO Believes We Need More Women In Crypto

Jaime Leverton, head of NASDAQ-listed Hut 8 Mining Corp., talks the future of digital currency with 'Entrepreneur.'

Watch now
Finance

How to Create Your Path to Profit

Financial expert and author Michelle Jacobik is on a mission to help people be profitable, so she created the EnVision + Thrive Academy. She shares her journey to success, business tips and what you'll learn in her new book.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Toast CEO Chris Comparato on Why Restaurants Need a Tech Partner That Cares

Interview with Toast CEO Chris Comparato about leading with the customer in mind, having a digital-first mentality, and how technology like Toast is helping restaurants thrive.

Watch now
Lifestyle

The Science of Visualization: Maximizing Your Brain's Potential

In this video, we discuss why visualization is so effective and offer four tips to harness it.

Watch now
Success stories

How One Company Is Creating a New Financial System to Help Today's Workforce

The founder and CEO of DailyPay shares how his company is creating a new financial system to help today's employees get paid faster.

Watch now
Ask marc

Ask Marc: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph on Staying Motivated, Morning Routines and Setting Priorities

In this new installment of our 'Ask Marc!' video series, Marc Randolph offers inspiration and insights to new entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Stewards of sustainable progress

How Tech Entrepreneur Angela Homsi Leverages Sustainable Innovation to Bridge Global Boundaries

Born between two worlds, the Ignite Power founder is helping ensure universal access to essential services.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Stratis Morfogen on Using Disruptive Technology to Improve Hospitality

Interview with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Co-Founder Stratis Morfogen about using new technology at the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and his other creative dining concepts, and how to be disruptive to improve hospitality.

Watch now
Finance

How a Blockchain Company Is Harnessing NFTs to Promote Social Good

Binance Charity and Binance NFT chief Helen Hai shares how NFTs can be made into a powerful charity vehicle.

Watch now
Lifestyle

I Burned Out. Here's How I Bounced Back Fast.

If I recovered from burnout, you can too.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Restaurateur PHILIP CAMINO on Striving for Hospitality and Health

Interview with Camino Industries CEO Philip Camino about finding lifelong customers with hospitality, adapting to a changing industry, and the importance of wellness.

Watch now
Finance

How One Business Transforms Everyday Spreadsheets Into Sophisticated Financial-Planning Tools

DataRails CEO Didi Gurfinkel talks with 'Entrepreneur' about how business-finance professionals can make the most out of today's advanced technology.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

How To Become an Overnight Success — in 10 Years

Interview with 'Ten Year Plan' author David Dressler about scaling Tender Greens, thoughtful approaches to operating a business, and building heart-centered brands.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • That Will Never Work

    That Will Never Work

    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.