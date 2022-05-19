How One Startup Is Trying to Revolutionize the Low-Code/No-Code Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ben Kliger is the CEO and co-founder of Zenity, which is dedicated to governance and security for low-code/no-code applications. "Low-code and no-code enables any person, even if they are not tech savvy or don't have a technical background, to build apps, automate processes, or create integrations with very easy to use drag and drop interfaces and some basic configurations," Kliger says. "These beautiful technologies basically empower everyone to become a developer."

Kliger sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss how his startup is trying to revolutionize the low-code/no-code industry.