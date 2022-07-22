Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
How to Bounce Back After Any Setback with Biohacking

Here's Ben Angel on how to apply biohacking and neuroscience to take back control of your life.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chaos and confusion collide when we're faced with unexpected setbacks in business and life. In this video, you'll discover how to apply biohacking and neuroscience to regulate your fear, frustration, and focus — no matter the circumstances — to get back to the top of your game in no time.

Take the free quiz right here to discover why you're unfocused (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of Ben's award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Lifestyle

