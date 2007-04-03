Technology

How to Recover from a Virus Attack

Take these steps as soon as a virus penetrates your network to minimize damage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your business has suffered a virus attack and your network has been compromised, you'll need to act fast in order to prevent the virus from spreading to other computers on your network. Once a virus penetrates your security defenses, it can quickly rip through your network, destroying files, corrupting data, rendering applications useless and causing expensive lulls in productivity. The following recommendations will help you quickly get your small business back up and running again.

Above all, learn from your mistakes. If a virus penetrated your defenses, consider changing or enhancing your current security practices. Ask yourself why your previous security measures weren't effective. Did you need a firewall? Were you lax about updating virus definitions and security patches? Did you download files without scanning them first? Now is an ideal time to comb through, edit and reinforce your IT security policy, as you'll need to shore up the holes in your security practices. After all, prevention is always the best security policy.

Mark Piening is senior director of worldwide small to medium-sized (SMB) marketing for Symantec Corporation, which offers a host of security and availability products, as well as information on the latest virus threats and step-by-step guides through its website,www.symantec.com. He can be reached atmark_piening@symantec.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Are You Addicted to Your Phone?