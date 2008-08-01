Face Time: Too Faced Cosmetics Inc.

These cosmetics connoisseurs are giving major brands a run for their money.

Jeremy Johnson (l.), 34, and Jerrod Blandino, 37, of Too Faced Cosmetics Inc. in Irvine, CaliforniaA chic line of innovative cosmetics$85 million to $95 million

Bringing Sexy Back

Full of attitude, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson are the pair of creative masterminds behind Too Faced Cosmetics, a decade-old brand that shows no signs of aging. With unique names ("Marcia Marcia Marcia" for a champagne-infused lipstick) and innovative offerings (a mascara that encases each eyelash), the friends have captured the attention of what they call the "It Girl." Says Blandino, "We brought fun, flirty and [sexy] back into the industry."

Not Camera Shy

Already known behind the scenes on TV sets like Desperate Housewives, the brand is about to gain a wider consumer reach by appearing in front of the camera. A reality show offering an inside look into the business's operations and a VH1 series focusing on Blandino's life at Too Faced are both in the works.

Playing Hard to Get

With plans to expand to Canada, China, India, the Middle East and Russia, as well as extend the line to include clothing, accessories and fragrances, Blandino and Johnson are taking on the world. They aim to be big but never commonplace, so they limit distribution to specific retailers, like Sephora, and discontinue products regularly. Says Johnson, "We try to not leave anything out there too long."