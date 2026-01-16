Curt Cignetti took over Indiana’s football program with more losses than any other in college football. Now, after winning the Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl, the Hoosiers are one win away from a national title when they face off in Monday’s championship game. His playbook? Eating the identical $10.90 Chipotle burrito bowl every single day for over two years.

The 64-year-old coach told orders rice, beans, chicken and guac so he doesn’t waste mental energy on lunch decisions, according to The Wall Street Journal. His assistant, Jake McDonald, picks it up daily, racking up 64,000 rewards points (worth $6,400) in the process, though they expired before he could cash them in.

Cignetti’s habit obsession extends beyond burritos. At his previous coaching job 15 years ago, game day meals never varied: chicken and zucchini, with steak reserved only for deep playoff runs. For Cignetti, eliminating trivial choices means more mental bandwidth for winning games.

Read more

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.