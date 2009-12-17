My Queue

Finance

Increase Efficiency with Electronic Deposits

Making deposits without making a trip to the bank has its benefits.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For small business owners seeking ways to remain competitive during this economic climate, now may be a good time to consider using a remote deposit capture service to help increase your operating efficiencies and expedite access to cash flow.

This increasingly popular service enables small business owners to streamline their check deposit and reconciliation operations and receive faster access to funds by electronically depositing checks from the convenience of their office(s) for same-day processing.

RDC works by scanning checks individually or by feeding several checks at a time into a scanner installed at your place of business. The scanner captures check images and electronically submits those images for deposit to your bank account via a web-based connection. If the deposits meet your financial institution's electronic check deposit deadline, you may also receive same-day ledger credit for the deposits.

The benefits of RDC include:

  • Increased efficiency. Remote deposit can help increase efficiency by eliminating trips to the bank, simplifying deposit preparation, consolidating deposits from each of your business locations, eliminating the endorsement of checks and reducing check handling costs.
  • Increased security. The electronic transmittal of checks can reduce the possibility of checks being lost or stolen in transit.
  • Faster access to funds. Your business can accelerate deposits with same-day processing of your checks if the deposits are made before your financial institution's electronic check deposit deadline.
  • Added convenience. RDC enables businesses to deposit checks quickly and conveniently 24 hours a day. You can scan and deposit checks from your desk at any location, at your convenience and you will no longer have to incur the expense of a courier.
  • Better customer service. RDC provides small businesses the ability to quickly respond to customer payment inquiries.
  • Streamlined processing. The service simplifies processing, posting and reconciliation of checks.
  • Reduced errors. The service provides automated balancing, thereby reducing errors.
  • Enhanced record-keeping. RDC services may provide online access to your check images after your deposit and enable you to archive the check images on your computer.
  • Environmentally friendly. Using RDC can help reduce paper usage and reduce gas consumption on trips to the bank.

The foregoing article is intended to provide general information about remote deposit capture and is not considered financial or tax advice from Union Bank. Please consult your financial or tax advisor.

