The online customer relationship management tool is simultaneously scorned for its complexity and heralded for its performance. Here's a view from both sides.

April 15, 2010 2 min read

Can't Live with It

We are a marketing company that produces custom on-hold programming, internet broadcast videos, website design and a new product called SiteSpokesPerson.com that adds a live video actor to any business website. We tried to use Salesforce.com but it only helped manage the sales process, not the production process. We found off-the-shelf CRMs--even with some tweaking--to be too rigid and unaccommodating. Many of our sales opportunities and additional client interactions occur during the production process, therefore we needed a system that allowed for both production flow and sales opportunity management. We have multiple upsell opportunities along our production process, so we built an internal CRM. Our new program adds a tool to our sales reps' toolbox and integrates nicely with our order-entry system.

-- Jesse B. Lubar, President, OMG National, Sunrise, Fla.