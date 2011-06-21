Entrepreneurs

Mastering the Art of the Deal at the Bar

A bartender muses on one regular's skillful courting of customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Even though it may strike you as simple advice, it bears repeating: Get to know your bartender. Of the cast of characters in your life--friends, doctors, lawyers, real estate agents and so on--bartenders rank among the most useful, especially for business professionals.

Take it from someone who has seen it all: Your performance at the bar can render the old mahogany a ladder or a slide, either raising your profile or eviscerating it. This truth was never more evident to me than when I met a soon-to-be regular who mastered the art of the deal at the bar.

His name was Frank. He walked in, sat down and placed an order at my bar: bourbon, rocks. He was a tall, impressive figure with an easygoing demeanor. Instantly likable. During a lull, he asked me about my favorite drinks. We got to talking about a classic Old Fashioned, sans fruit--just rye whiskey, a little sugar syrup, bitters and a thin lemon peel.

It's a drink everyone thinks they know, but often they only know its fraudulent imitation, drowned in soda water with neon-red cherries and half-perished orange slices. I made the classic version for Frank and he loved it. Upon leaving, he thanked me, handed me his card (along with a generous tip) and promised to return with friends.

It was a few weeks later when he did. He introduced me to his guest and asked for an Old Fashioned, which he described in detail to his companion, just as we had discussed (giving credit, of course, where credit was due). He railed against the syrupy-sweet mess most bars call an Old Fashioned and likened the classic to drinking a piece of history.

Frank was a consultant whose business style was similar to an Old Fashioned: classic and service-oriented. To Frank, the drink wasn't just a drink--it was an indication of quality. At that point, there was no need for him to make a pitch for the client's business. He already had it.

Frank brought in many more guests. Every time he strode through the door, it was like seeing an old friend. The clients he brought weren't just there for a pitch: They were among friends. Or at least that's how they felt. I would start the drink as soon as I saw them walk in. Within seconds, he'd have two Old Fashioneds waiting for him.

It was a mutual relationship. I enjoyed Frank's enthusiasm and being in on the deal. And, every time, he nailed it.

-- Self-described "booze nerd" Derek Brown co-owns Washington, D.C.'s The Passenger and Columbia Room. he is a founding member of the D.C. Craft Bartenders Guild.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

Executive Coach John O'Connor on Managing Confusion and Uncertainty

Entrepreneurs

5 Tips for Millennials Hoping to Raise Venture Capital