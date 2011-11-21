Marketing

Five Signs You're Losing a Sale -- And How to Save It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and editor
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Five Signs You're Losing a Sale -- And How to Save ItMarla Kaye could not afford to lose this deal. She had watched sales at You Name It Promotions, her Oakland, Calif.-based promotional products company, drop by more than half since the start of the recession--from $3.5 million in 2007 to $1.5 million last year. When a six-figure sale to a new client seemed about to fall through this spring, she had to act fast.

The technology company Kaye was courting wanted a customized USB drive with its brand name on it to hand out at trade shows. When Kaye, 58, found out the client was planning to go with a cheaper bid from a competitor, she stepped her offering up a few notches--shaping the device like the company's logo and loading it with files about its product. "I said, 'Give me a chance to show you why what we do will stand out,'" she says. "We saved it by doing more work than just answering a bid."

Related: How to Adopt a Sales Mindset

Having a keen eye for when a sale is going sour takes savvy. Here are five red flags and strategies for saving the sale:

No. 1: If a Potential Client Seems Indifferent
A client who is interested in doing business with you should have questions and concerns. If they don't outright reject you but don't have any questions either, be on the alert, warns Victor Cheng, author of the book Extreme Revenue Growth (Innovation Press, 2007).

To resolve this problem, he suggests creating more of an advisory relationship with clients. You can let them know that you'll help either to solve their problem or point them in the direction of another business that might be a better fit. Offering to help people find other vendors might seem counterintuitive, but it can go a long way to earn the trust you may need to win over a client, Cheng says. "People will share more with an advisor than a salesperson. It's more of a dialogue than a broadcast."

No. 2: If There's No Hard Deadline For a Decision
Having urgency around a sale is important, Cheng believes. Early in the process, ask potential clients about their timeframe. You want to prioritize those companies that have a hard deadline.

You can find ways to firm up deadlines, says Rich Sloan, co-founder of StartupNation.com, a Birmingham, Mich.-based business-advice website. He suggests limited-time offers or discounts to create urgency around a sale. "The only way you get someone engaged is to find their buttons," Sloan says. Perhaps point out what the competition is doing, or identify the financial risk involved in not acting quickly on the sale.

No. 3: If You Aren't Dealing With the Decision Maker
You may start out talking with a junior-level employee who is vetting options, but beware if you aren't put in touch with the decision maker after a few conversations. It's probably a sign the company isn't serious about buying, Cheng says.

Getting past that roadblock can be challenging. The bigger the organization you are dealing with, the more layers of management you likely will have to penetrate, Sloan says. He recommends creating a presentation that your initial contact can easily show to upper management. You also might request a quick conference call with the senior-level person involved. "It's a sticky situation because you need to be respectful of the person you are talking to and not undermine them," Sloan says.

No. 4: If Your Price is Too High
People generally object to a price because they believe they can find the same product or service for less or because you're trying to sell more than they need, Cheng says.

If your competitors are offering a lower price, focus on how you can provide added value, as Kaye did with her customized USB. But if you're offering more than a client needs, you may need to scale back the initial proposal, Cheng says. You also could offer creative payment alternatives, Sloan suggests, such as incentives on the first purchase if the customer continues to buy more.

Related: Seven Ways to Avoid Competing On Price

No. 5: If You're Asked For a Proposal Instead of a Conversation
When potential clients ask for a proposal before agreeing to talk with you, it's usually a sign they're simply gathering price quotes from vendors, Cheng says.

Before submitting a proposal, ask what the client is looking for and what criteria will be used to make the decision. Reaching a verbal understanding on those issues increases the likelihood that you'll get the sale. "The problem with a proposal is there is no chance for them to tell you what is wrong with it," Cheng says, "as opposed to working through all the nuances verbally."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

How to Uncover Hidden Sales

Marketing

How to Create Community Among Your Customers

Marketing

How to Create Amazing Branded Interview Videos