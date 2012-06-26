Marketing

Google's 10-Minute Guide to SEO Basics

From keyword research to backlinking, staying on top of search engine optimization strategies can be a full-time job in itself. But fear not, time-crunched entrepreneurs. Google has a killer resource for you.

It's a 10-minute video loaded with must-know SEO advice for startups from Maile Ohye, a developer advocate on Google's Webmaster Central Team. Some of Ohye's tips include:

  • Don’t bother with meta keywords tags. Google ignores it for search.
  • Sign up for email forwarding. Google can forward you notifications regarding issues with your site that could dent your search ranking.
  • Use Google's Webmaster Tools to search for the keywords related to your domain name. If the domain's previous owners were spammers, your site might not rank highly in search.

For more of Ohye's tips, watch the video:

What tips would you add about optimizing your site for SEO? Let us know in the comments section below.
 

