5 Steps to Becoming a More Empowered You in the New Year

Each year, people start off the New Year with a resolution that's probably similar to one made in previous years. And every January, there's a new commitment to making it really work this year.

Here's the problem: People who make these "renewed" resolutions aren’t really committed to changing who they are on the inside. So these resolutions -- whether it's getting in shape or growing a network or improving productivity -- become simply a test of willpower.

What needs to happen instead is a true change of perspective: Who you are, why you are here and what life really means to you.

The truth is, once you decide to look at yourself in the mirror every day and commit to holding yourself accountable to be the “best you” you can be, then all of your goals and resolutions become more easily attainable. That's because the real change is happening from within. The self-sabotaging habits begin to diminish and confidence, self-esteem and self-worth increases.

In life we have control of one thing only -- our perspective. No matter what happens, you can train yourself to see the good or lesson in everything that is happening around you. This can make your feel empowered instead of powerless in many circumstances.

As a serial entrepreneur, I've adopted these mantras in order to create a more positive perspective, both professionally and personally. By following them, you can take control of your life and get empowered to live the life you truly desire.

1. "Someday is Today." Stop procrastinating and creating excuses for why you can't have what you want. Take control. Announce to yourself "someday is today" every day, to seize the day and eradicate an excuse mentality.

2."Have More Fear of Regret Than Failure." Remind yourself that the feeling of regret is so much worse than trying something (even if it doesn't work out) and living with no regrets. Realize fear is an illusion that holds you back. By doing so, you will set yourself free to live to your fullest potential.

3. "I Only Have Good Days." Remember, the only thing in the world we have control over is our perspective. You can choose to adopt a consistently positive perspective and find the good in everything. Or you can be negative, and attract more negative things into your life. The mantra "I only have good days" reminds you to see the positive for a better outcome.

4. "Opportunities Lie Within Every Obstacle." It can be tough to dig deep and find the positive, especially when confronted by challenges. But if you choose the positive, you will find the opportunity and nuggets of wisdom in every obstacle that presents itself in your life.

5. "Live With Passion and Purpose." Stop asking "what should I be doing" and start understanding "who you want to be." What do you want your legacy to be? As you reflect, you will begin to understand your purpose. That will make it easier to live with more passion and stay further away from needless and draining distractions or drama. Identifying your purpose and living with passion is the most authentic way to be empowered all day, every day.

Keep these mantra’s handy. Perhaps post them on a mirror or wall so that you will be reminded how to “mentally reset” when you fall into old patterns and perspectives that can sabotage your best efforts. Empower yourself to have a happier, more fulfilling, successful life. Then this year really can be THE year to achieve your goals and live the life you desire.

