No Time for Valentine's Day? 4 Love-Related Apps for Busy Entrepreneurs

February 14, 2013 3 min read

Valentine's Day comes just once a year but, for time-crunched entrepreneurs, today might just be another busy Thursday. If you're trying to launch or grow your business, how can you find the time to let your valentine know you care or to plan a romantic evening? Luckily, mobile apps can help.

We spoke with David-Michel Davies, founder and executive editor of Netted by the Webbys, a free daily email publication published by the Webby Awards, which honor excellence among websites. Here are his suggestions for apps that business owners can use for easily orchestrating a romantic rendezvous.

1. Avocado

With this app, users can stay connected with a special someone by sharing private messages, photos, lists, "mobile hugs and kisses," new date ideas or even your weekly grocery list. Avocado says your messages are kept private via data encryption and other security measures.

"This is an especially helpful app for busy couples, allowing you to stay connected wherever you go," says Davies.

Avocado is available online and free on iOS and Android.

2. Hotel Tonight

Sometimes as an entrepreneur, romantic plans happen last-minute. So, planning for a romantic evening with a loved one can be a hassle. That's where Hotel Tonight comes in.

Hotel Tonight allows users to book hotels last-minute, getting deals on unsold rooms at discounts of up to 70 percent. The app scans hotel availability in many cities in the U.S. and abroad.

Hotel Tonight is available online and free for iOS and Android.

3. Couple

Formerly called Pair, this app "for two" allows entrepreneurs who are always on-the-go stay connected with their special someone. It creates a timeline of private video messages and photos, and lets users chat, share sketches, voice messages, and vibrating "ThumbKisses."



"And for you organizational junkies, Couple also lets you two share to-do lists and memos," Davies says.

Couple is available online and free on iOS and Android.



4. NPR Valentines

Want to send an e-card to your valentine but you're tired of all the same old options? No time to custom design your own? This year, National Public Radio (NPR) is offering a fun collection of free e-cards. Or, as it calls them, "expressions of love, public radio style."

"The best online Valentines around are from the quirky intellectuals over at NPR," Davies says. "If anything, these 21 cards are as delightfully niche as they are clever."



What are your plans to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

