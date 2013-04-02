Finance

6 Fundamental Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
6 Fundamental Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the April 2013 issue of . Subscribe »

I had lunch with a fellow financial writer the other day. Naturally, the topic turned to taxes. "I almost went out and bought a couple of iPads recently," my friend told me. "It's the end of the year, and I thought it'd be a good way to get a write-off."

"Why didn't you?" I asked.

"I realized it was a dumb thing to do," she said. "It's a mistake to make business decisions based solely on taxes."

My friend is right. But entrepreneurs who may be shrewd about other financial matters often make mistakes when it comes to their taxes. According to Mike Piper, a CPA who writes about investing at ObliviousInvestor.com, the errors are basic and easy to avoid. "The most common stuff is really mundane," he says. Follow these simple rules to maximize your money--while staying on the IRS's good side.

Don't go it alone.
We entrepreneurs are do-it-yourselfers. We take pride in our ability to micromanage every aspect of our business. But taxes are one area where you should definitely seek professional help.

Case in point: Chris Guillebeau, author of The $100 Startup. "When it comes to taxes, I've always been honest, but I haven't always been organized," he says. "For several years I did my own returns--not a great idea, since I overpaid by failing to take advantage of available deductions. Turning things over to a CPA helped save me money."

Pay estimated quarterly taxes.
"Many first-time business owners forget to make quarterly estimated tax payments the first time they have self-employment income," Piper says. "They're used to having taxes withheld from their paychecks." I know this may seem obvious, but it happens.

Work with your accountant to figure out how much you need to pay each quarter. And don't forget to factor in any state, county or city taxes you may owe.

Don't mingle business and personal expenses.
First-time business owners are notorious for doing this. And at the end of the year, their accountant has to sort though it all, which significantly jacks up the cost for tax preparation. Fortunately, it's a mistake that most business owners make only once. The easiest way to avoid this mess: Set up separate checking and credit card accounts for your business.

Look beyond the classic IRA.
For years I contributed to a personal Roth IRA, with its limited contribution amount, and yearned to have a 401(k) like my wife's. Then I discovered the individual 401(k). Annual contribution limits are much higher than with an IRA--$17,500 in 2013 ($23,000 if you're 50 or older)--and you can make Roth 401(k) contributions with after-tax income. Contact your investment advisor for more information.

Form the right type of corporation.
Many entrepreneurs would benefit from forming an S Corporation or choosing S Corp taxation rules for their LLCs. For an S Corp, you set up a regular payroll and make monthly payments to the IRS, with significant tax advantages. "With an S Corp, you'll technically become an employee of the LLC," Piper says, "and that salary will be subject to payroll taxes. But any company profits are subject only to income tax." Depending on how much you pay yourself, you could save thousands each year.

Shut up and do it.
You don't have to like taxes, but you do have to pay them. If you can't pay Uncle Sam the full amount owed, file your return anyway (it's the law), and pay as much as you can, as soon as you can. Then complete Form 9465 to set up a payment plan for the rest.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance