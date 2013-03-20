Finance

Tax-Time Crunch: 3 Deduction-Tips To Help Boost Your Bottom Line

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
Tax-Time Crunch: 3 Deduction-Tips To Help Boost Your Bottom Line
Image credit: 2.bp.blogspot.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Tax time is coming. Your chances of cutting your tax bill are greater if you have been working with an accountant all year long, says Jamie Sutherland, the U.S. president of operations at San Francisco-based Xero, an online accounting software company. But here are a few last-minute deduction tips that you might not have thought of.

1. The new, simpler home-office deduction may not actually be a good choice for you.
In January, the Internal Revenue Service announced a more streamlined way to calculate the often-complex home-office deduction. Instead of filling out the 43-line tax form (form number 8829 for the self-employed) to determine your home-office tax deduction, business owners can claim a deduction equal to $5 per square foot of home office space on up to 300 square feet for a maximum deduction of $1,500 per year.

Related: Calculating Your Home-Office Deduction Just Got Easier

The easier calculation may be alluring. But it is possible that you will end up with a smaller tax bill if you grin and bear the entire form, says Sutherland. The more detailed deduction form takes into account everything from the square-footage of your home that is allocated to the home office, all of the equipment that you have purchased throughout the year for that space and part of your phone bill, he says.

2. You can deduct your child’s wages if he or she works for you.
Running a family business can have its ups and downs, but one benefit is that you can deduct the wage that you pay to your child, if he or she works for the business, says Sutherland. This deduction applies only if you are the sole proprietor or if your only other business partner is your spouse.

Related: Entrepreneurs Could Benefit from New Research and Development Tax Credit

3. Buy office equipment this year.
The "Section 179" tax break allows small-business owners to immediately deduct qualifying purchases from their taxable income. The deduction is most commonly used for items such as computers, software, office machines and furniture and manufacturing equipment and vehicles, but the IRS has a complete list of what qualifies here

Currently, businesses can deduct up to $500,000 of qualifying purchases immediately, but that deduction may not be around next year, says Sutherland. Section 179 "could go away in 2014, so this could be a good year to upgrade hardware and software" he says. "It was on the chopping block this year, will it be on the chopping block next year?"

Related: How to Keep Your Zen During Tax Season

What have you found to be the most surprisingly beneficial tax deduction for your business? Leave a note below and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

5 Things You Need to Know About Acquiring a Business

Finance

Digitization of Assets Is Altering Companies' Competitive Advantages

Finance

3 Ways Alternate Lending Is Driving the Future of Finance