How Other Companies Manage Social Media (Infographic)

Whether your company is just starting to dabble in social media or has a strong strategy it has been implementing for a while, you may want to know how other companies are navigating the social Web.

If you've ever wondered how many people companies hire to manage social media, how they measure success or whether you're the only ones getting help from interns, we have the answers you've been looking for.

We asked 2,714 communicators how their companies use social media in our Ragan/NASDAQ OMX Corporate Solutions survey, and Go-Gulf.com highlighted some of the findings in an infographic.

Here's a peek at what we found:

Forty-two percent of companies have only one person who works on social media. Forty percent have two or three.

Twenty-five percent of companies have interns help with social media.

Only 5 percent of companies are highly satisfied with their social media campaigns.

Almost 90 percent (86 percent) of companies measure social media in terms of likes and followers.

The biggest obstacles to measuring social media are a lack of time (65 percent) and manpower (63 percent).

For more, check out the graphic below or download a free copy of the white paper.