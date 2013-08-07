Marketing

Yahoo to Roll Out a New Logo Each Day for the Next 30 Days

Anticipation is often half the fun. And Yahoo has embraced that philosophy in an innovative marketing campaign to unveil its new logo.

The internet giant will introduce a new logo every day for the next 30 days through Sept. 4, when it will roll out the final logo it will use going forward. Each day’s logo variation will be used throughout the site and posted on the company’s Tumblr blog, Twitter page and Facebook page.

“While the company is rapidly evolving, our logo -- the essence of our brand -- should too,” says Kathy Savitt, chief marketing officer of Yahoo in a blog post. “The new logo will be a modern redesign that’s more reflective of our reimagined design and new experiences.” The color purple, the exclamation point and the yodel sound will remain in the new logo, Savitt says.

Yahoo has made several big changes since Marissa Mayer took over the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based giant just over a year ago, some which have been well received, and some less so. Overhauling the photo-sharing site Flickr was largely considered a win for the company. Meanwhile, the decision to end Yahoo's work-from-home policy was a bit of a public-relations nightmare for the brand. Changing a logo can be a risk for an established company, but it is also a clear way of demonstrating a new operating ethos inside the organization.

