Marketing

New Feature Lets Customers Make Dinner Reservations From Facebook's Mobile Pages

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

The ultimate guide to - producing measurable, monetizable results with social media marketing.
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's face it, how often do you search Facebook to find a great restaurant to eat at? If you're like most people, probably not very often -- if ever. The social media company is looking to change that.

Facebook users will soon be able to reserve a spot at tens of thousands of restaurants with the tap of a finger. The social-media site is partnering with reservation service OpenTable to allow users to make restaurant reservations from inside its mobile app.

Similar to its integration with Yelp, the new OpenTable feature will appear as a button on a restaurant's mobile Page right below its address. Users who wish to reserve a table will be given availability options. Once they choose to make a reservation, Facebook automatically fills in the user's name, email address and phone number and sends a confirmation receipt as an email.

OpenTable, which keeps tabs on about 20,000 restaurants in North American, charges them $1 to deliver customers who spend an average of $43. That's not a bad return, and demonstrates Facebook's commitment to bringing functionality into its mobile Pages offering.

That, in turn, could encourage businesses to devote cash resources to promoting posts, purchasing likes for their page and simply engaging customers over Facebook at a higher rate -- something the social network always likes.

Facebook also said today that it will display TV listing information on U.S. primetime TV and movie Pages. This new feature will only be available to iOS users, at least to start.

Related: Not Sure What to Eat? This App Knows What You're Craving
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

It's Time to Get Creative and Adapt Your Marketing to the Crisis

Marketing

How Much Time Should You Be Spending on the Google Algorithm Update?

Marketing

The 17 Best Content Marketing Books You Can Read Right Now