Technology

Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.

Journalist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After a long and contentious buyout ordeal that started in January, Michael Dell and investment group Silver Lake Partners are now the official owners of computer maker Dell Inc. Dell shareholders have approved the $24.6 billion bid in an official vote this morning.

The deal comes after a long battle with business mogul and activist Dell investor Carl Icahn who opposed Dell's initial offer and sought to block it with a counteroffer which he only withdrew earlier this week.

Below is an interactive timeline of the dramatic fight over Dell that ultimately ended up with the PC maker back in the hands of the man who created it. Scroll over and click the arrows to get started.

