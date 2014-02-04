You'll Never Guess Hulk Hogan's Latest Business Venture

February 4, 2014 2 min read

Oh, brother.

In a storied career that has included ventures as varied as a restaurant called Pastamania, a blender known as the Hulk Hogan Thunder Mixer, microwaveable sandwiches dubbed Hulkster Burgers, and a reality show that famously tore his marriage asunder, the most infamous wrestler in the world is now adding another entrepreneurial notch to his belt.

With Hostamania, Hogan (née Terry Bollea), is throwing his hat into -- of all things -- the website hosting ring. “He’s got a real sharp mind for business, which surprises people,” Hostamania’s director of operations, Jason Gill, told Entrepreneur.

Related: GoDaddy Teams Up With Microsoft to Offer Small Businesses Office 365

Launched late last year, the venture initially garnered buzz because of a commercial featuring the wrestler clad in a black thong and swinging atop a wrecking ball à la Miley Cyrus. The spot has nearly 700,000 views on YouTube to date.

Hostamania is a partnership between Hogan and parent company Tech Assets, a team of industry veterans who developed the cloud hosting platform and “have been in the hosting industry since its inception,” Gill said.

Related: How to Choose the Right Host for Your Website

A press release states that the company “will offer domain name registration services at competitive rates.” Shared web hosting starts at $7.95 per month, while reseller hosting tops out at $99.95 per month for 200 GB of storage and 1,400 GB of bandwidth.

But why did Tech Assets choose to partner with Hulk? “The same kids who grew up rooting for Hulk Hogan are now small-business owners or decision makers in companies around the world,” Gill reasons. “The trust and respect that Hogan earned over the years resonates with people who are faced with cookie cutter web hosts that deliver a commodity service.”

For his part, Hulk enthused: “I didn’t get to be the world champion by settling for anything but the best, so I’m very excited to have a great staff and some amazing technology in my corner. This is going to be huge, brother!”

Related: 3 Ways to Spark Celebrity Buzz Around Your Product