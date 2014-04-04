Paula Deen

Paula Deen Abruptly Shuts Down Restaurant Without Informing Employees

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's been rough going for Paula Deen, whose public fall from grace transformed her from celebrity chef into tabloid fodder.

Yesterday brought in more bad news (and publicity) for the former Food Network star: Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, the restaurant Deen co-owned with her younger brother Bubba Heirs for over 10 years, has abruptly closed. So abruptly, in fact, that employees were not notified.

Many showed up to work, the Savannah Morning News reported, only to find kitchen appliances being removed from the restaurant; severance checks were collected in the parking lot.

While the restaurant failed to notify employees of the shuttering, it did take the time to post a terse announcement on its Facebook page which reportedly read, “Thank you for 10 great years. Uncle Bubba’s is now closed.”

Related: How A&E Ducked the Duck Dynasty Controversy

Many angry commenters turned to said Facebook page, which has since been taken down, to vent: “I’ve been water works all a.m.,” wrote one poster, who said she’d been employed there for seven years. “I’ve worked there since I was 16. I woke up this a.m. to no job and no forewarning."

This isn't the first time Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House has been the site of anger and controversy. Last year, Deen was slapped with a racial discrimination law suit from a former employee of the restaurant. While the lawsuit was eventually dismissed, the deposition from the case revealed some highly unsavory details about Deen, who admitted that "of course" she'd used the N-word, and described her desire to throw a wedding reception staffed entirely by middle-aged black men in white jackets so it could be reminiscent of the time before, you know, slavery was outlawed.

Uncle Bubba's may be closed, but Deen's comeback kick continues. Back in February, Arizona-based private equity firm Najafi Companies invested between $75 million and $100 million into Deen’s holding company, Paula Deen Ventures, which announced that it would open its first restaurant, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Related: Paula Deen Is Cooking Up a Comeback

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Video

Don't Call Her Old-Fashioned: Paula Deen's Comeback Is for the Digital Era

Paula Deen Starts Her Comeback With a Family-Style Restaurant Near Dollywood

Pitching Investors

When Pitching Investors, Your Product Doesn't Matter (as Much as You Think)