6 Crazy Things You Can Buy With Bitcoin (Paradise Included)

May 12, 2014

People are buying some pretty strange and wonderful things with Bitcoin. Some of it is legal and, no surprise here, some of it isn’t (even post-Silk Road).

Whether or not you think Bitcoin is real money, it sure behaves like it online. Anything from Subway sandwiches to plane tickets and Alpaca socks are fair game in the world of Bitcoin.

But there are also some pretty strange (and cool) items you can score using the controversial cryptocurrency.

Here are six crazy things you can buy with the world’s first peer-to-peer decentralized digital dough:

1. Fake IDs.

Yes, those forged name and birth date wallet stuffers that get people younger than 21 into 21 and over clubs and drinking holes. Kids are buying them in bitcoins from sites like ReallyGoodFakes.com, where you can nab a premium-quality counterfeit New York "license" for $75 in Bitcoin. That’s about *0.1707 of a Bitcoin, according to current exchange rates. Buyer beware, ReallyGoodFakes’ Bitcoin special ends today. (We’re completely okay with that.)

2. An $11 million triple-decker yacht.

If you happen to have 25,060 BTC to spare, you could seriously boost your Bitcoin-millionaire game by springing for a 120-foot tri-deck deluxe yacht from BitPremier, the luxury Bitcoin online marketplace founded a year ago by GE Capital VP Alan Silbert (SecondMarket CEO Barry Silbert’s brother).

The bad news is you will have to wait to lay down your bitcoins for this massive boat. The mega-ocean cruiser is still in the shipyard getting pimped out with fancy new gear, which, if you’re Bitcoin rich enough to become the ship’s captain, you could customize “to your own tastes.”

3. Tickets to space.

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight company will swap your BTC for a roundtrip ticket to the great beyond. For $250,000, or about 566 BTC, you could join celebs like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brangelina and rocket into space as early as the end of this year. The heavy cryptocurrency investing Winklevoss twins recently scored their Virgin Galactic tickets in Bitcoin, because of course they would.

4. A first-generation Apple Macintosh computer.

One of Steve Jobs’ original beige plastic-encased desktop wonders that revolutionized personal computing -- 1984’s Macintosh 128K -- could be yours for 300 BTC (about $131,900!). The world’s first Mac, which originally sold for $2,495, comes with a 9-inch monitor hard-drive hybrid unit, a chunky keyboard, a rectangular mouse, an original Apple-issue handled fabric carrying case, plus some super nerdy bragging rights. The 30-year-old piece of history isn’t the first Apple Macintosh unit ever made, but it is one of the first of its kind. Pretty cool, right?

5. One-third of an Indonesian island.

For just over $10 million (or 22,672 BTC), you could claim 32 lush, paradisiacal hectares of southwest Lombok. That’s a third, give or take a breezy palm tree or two, of the Indonesian island. With 18 plots of land, you could build your own white sand beachfront Bitcoin empire or a scuba diving vacation escape. The choice is yours, future Bitcoin land baron, if you can afford it.

6. Ancient wooly mammoth tusks.

Stuck in an interior decorating rut? How about a pair of elephant Mammuthus primigenius tusks to spruce up your drab pad? Yes, real wooly mammoth tusks are being offered up by dealer Stuck in an interior decorating rut? How about a pair of elephant Mammuthus primigenius tusks to spruce up your drab pad? Yes, real wooly mammoth tusks are being offered up by dealer Richard Marcus of Vancouver. But you’d better have plenty of BTC ( approximately $175,000 worth ) for the set and plenty of room to display them. Both curved, grooved tusks weighs in at about 120 pounds each. One is 8-and-a-half-feet long and the other 9-and-a-half-feet long.

*Note: All BTC prices were quoted per exchange rates at press time according to CloudHashing’s Simple Bitcoin Converter.