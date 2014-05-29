Coffee

A Dallas Man Just Concocted the Most Expensive Starbucks Order of All Time

While complicated Starbucks orders often sound like longwinded and finicky tantrums uttered in strange code, Sexagintuple Vanilla Bean Mocha Frappuccino takes the cake.

At the very least, it’s the most expensive Starbucks order of all time, care of Dallas resident Andrew Chifari. Clocking in at $54.75, the 128-ounce beverage -- prepared in a glass vase Chifari brought to the café -- contains 60 shots of espresso mixed with protein powder and topped off with mocha and caramel syrup.

In order to beat the previous record, the $47.30 Quadriginoctuple Frap, Chifari brainstormed alongside local baristas to formulate the priciest concoction.

Best of all? He didn’t even have to pay for it. As a Gold member of Starbucks’ loyalty program, his every thirteenth drink is free.

“I gotta say, it was delicious,” Chifari wrote in an email to Consumerist.

Delicious though it may have been, such vast quantities of caffeine can also represent a huge medical liability. Consumerist estimates that the drink contained 4.5 grams of caffeine, whereas a lethal overdose for most adults would be roughly 10 grams. 

But Chifari sought a gradual approach. All told, it took him five days to finish the drink, whereupon he tweeted, “Trying to go to sleep. Wish me luck.”

