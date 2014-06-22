Logos

See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos

Everyone recognizes Amazon's famous logo. But did you know there are three different symbolic messages tucked within it?

We picked 17 tech company logos that have hidden, subtle, or otherwise clever messages inside their famous brand marques. They include a Facebook logo that secretly indicates another company it hoped to kill, a message you won't get unless you understand Morse, and an actual cryptogram.

 

In Sony's Vaio logo, the letters V and A represent an analog waveform and the I and O represent a binary code.

Image credit: Sony

Facebook Places was Facebook's now defunct response to the check-in app Foursquare. Note that the red arrow is pointing at a number four ... an indicator of its intended target.

Image credit: Facebook

We love the Skitch logo because it looks like the feathers on an arrow, but those fletchings double as an S and its reflection.

Image credit: Skitch

Cisco's logo represents a digital signal that happens to take the form of the Golden Gate bridge, which is in San Francisco, the city after which the company is named.

Image credit: Cisco

You've probably noticed that Amazon's logo contains a yellow arrow that doubles as a smile, but did you also notice that it points from A to Z?

 
Image credit: Amazon

The squares in data analytics company Eighty20's logo represent binary code: The top line, 1010000, represents 80 and 0010100 represents 20.

Image credit: Eighty20

Sure, the logo for Twitter cofounder Biz Stone's Q&A app Jelly looks like a jellyfish. But it's also a brain.

Image credit: Jelly

Nintendo's Gamecube logo is famously clever: It's not just a cube within a cube, it also shows the letter G enclosing a C in negative space.

Image credit: Nintendo

The U.S. Cyber Command incorporated a 32-character code inside the gold inner rim of its seal. The link at the bottom of this image reveals its meaning.

Image credit: U.S. Cyber Command

See what the U.S. Cyber Command's code means

Document maker Quip's logo is obviously a Q, but it's also a pen poised to write on a piece of paper.

Image credit: Quip

Microsoft XNA is a developer tool for games. The logo contains a mashup of the Morse code for XNA."— · · —" means X, "— ·" means N, and "· —" means A.

Image credit: Microsoft XNA

The Ubuntu operating system logo actually represents three people holding hands and looking upward.

Image credit: Ubuntu

Google's "Picasa" name is a play on the concept of a home for your pictures. Casa is Spanish for house, and there is a house inside the colored camera shutter leaves in the logo.

Image credit: Google

OK, so Claimair's logo is obviously a paper airplane. But it's a brilliant visual pun: This company helps you with the paperwork when you have to bring a complaint against an airline.

Image credit: Claimair

Rdio's logo uses the negative space inside the "d" and the "o" to show a semibreve and a crotchet, two common musical note symbols.

Image credit: Rdio

Hotel Tonight's logo is either a bed or a lower-case "h," depending on how you look at it.

Image credit: Hotel Tonight

Just In Case's clever logo consists entirely of negative space representing a bundle of documents tied up in legal ribbon.

Image credit: Just In Case

