Far Out Tech

Get This: A Cooler That Uses Dirt to Keep Your Beers Cool

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Forget running to the store to buy bags of ice for your next summer cookout. A new cooler uses dirt to keep your drinks cool. That’s right, the earthy stuff under your feet.

Created by Demark-based eCool, the “earth cooler” is installed underground in your backyard and uses the deep soil under it to keep your favorite beverages chilled to perfection. No ice or electricity required.

Not exactly portable, the cooler requires you to dig a permanent hole in your yard or terrace where you want to put it. However, that doesn’t mean you’re going to have to tear up the whole garden. The circular cooler is just 9 inches in diameter and requires a hole a little under 4 feet deep, leaving plenty of room in the backyard for that tomato plant you bought at the farmer’s market last weekend.

Related: A 'Smart' Cup That Knows What You?re Drinking -- And Counts the Calories

Here’s a video showing how it works:

Related: This Startup Aims to Warn You About Spying Drones

Installing the cooler is a job that the company says can be taken care of by a 22-inch garden drill if you happen to have one laying around, but could also likely be handled in a few hours with your average shovel.

Once it’s all set up, the $350 cooler can hold 24 of your favorite beverages. It’s insulated to help protect it from hot summer days a frosty winter nights, and has a crank on the side to both lower drinks down and bring beverages to the surface when you’re ready to enjoy them. Even better, the setup doesn’t require any electricity to operate, so you can grab a cold one even if the power’s out.

Drinks can be stored overnight and year round, so you could theoretically fill the cooler up with a case of Coke in January, drink a few, and pull out a cold one from the same case during a summer BBQ in July.

Related: A Tiny, Whip-Tailed Robot Can Administer Meds Anywhere In the Body

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power