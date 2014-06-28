Aereo

Aereo Pauses Service, Says 'Journey Is Far From Done'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Even after Aereo was dealt a devastating loss in U.S. Supreme Court this week, the feisty streaming TV startup says the battle isn't over yet. But until it figures out a Plan B, its customers will be put on hold.

Aereo sent a message to subscribers alerting them that their service will officially be suspended as of 11 a.m. ET today. In the note, Aereo made a point of saying that its service will be "paused" and that the company is not shutting down.

"We have decided to pause our operations temporarily as we consult with the court and map out our next steps," Aereo founder and CEO Chet Kanojia said in the note.

Related: Aereo Loses Supreme Court Case, Streaming TV Service Deemed Illegal

In a “sweeping and definitive” 6-3 decision earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that Aereo is illegal. This marked the end of a long legal battle between Aereo and TV broadcast giants (ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox among them) which argued that Aereo broke the law by streaming copyrighted content to customers without paying any licensing fees.

New York City-based Aereo has a small army of tiny antennas in 11 U.S. cities that collect TV signals -- just like anyone else can do with an antenna. An Aereo customer essentially leased the use of an antenna and could then access TV content online via a cloud-based DVR for $8 to $12 per month.

The Supreme Court deemed that Aereo had indeed been breaking the 1976 Copyright Act. “We did try, but it’s over now,” IAC chairman and top Aereo investor Barry Diller told CNBC after the ruling was announced.

Meanwhile, Aereo suggests that its customers sign up at ProtectMyAntenna.org to "keep their voices loud" and receive updates. "Our journey is far from done," Kanojia said. 

Related: Aereo Founder: If We Lose, 'We Have No Plan B'

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Aereo

Aereo Pauses Service, Says 'Journey Is Far From Done'

Aereo

Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'

Aereo

In Aereo's Battle With Broadcasters, Justice Department Picks a Side