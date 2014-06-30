It's Like Hitchhiking in the Age of Uber: Sidecar Tests Shareable Rides

June 30, 2014 2 min read

Sharing a ride in a car-sharing ride service may sound painfully meta, but it’s also a harbinger of where consumers are willing to go.

Technology that allows us to be constantly in contact in real time combined with consumers shifting away from owning tons of “stuff” have fueled the explosion of the sharing economy. We live in a time where renting a spare bedroom from a stranger -- Airbnb -- is a multi-billion dollar franchise. And we are even willing to rent pants these days.

In this vein, the San Francisco-based Uber competition Sidecar is reportedly testing out a new program where passengers headed in the same direction can split a ride and pay half the fare.

When users in San Francisco open the Sidecar app, they have an option to select a car with a “shareable rides” icon and if there are nearby passengers looking to head in the same direction, Sidecar will pair you up and share your fee, according to a report in Techcrunch.

Sidecar was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this year, Sidecar announced a $10 million venture capital raise from Union Square Ventures, the same elite New York City-based investment house that has backed Twitter, Zynga and Tumblr. The ride-sharing app allows users to pick a car based on vehicle type, driver, and price.

