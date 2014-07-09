Wearable Tech

LG Unveils Wristbands That Let You Track Your Kids

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kids should like LG Electronics' new Kizon wristbands. They come in blue, pink and green and can be accessorized with familiar animated faces, including a Hello Kitty cover.

Worried parents should like them, too. Equipped with GPS and Wi-Fi, the wristbands serve as tracking devices that enable parents to keep tabs on the location of their pre-school or primary school aged children in real time using, a smartphone or tablet app.

The wristbands also feature a "One Step Direct Call" button that allows parents to call the device. If a child doesn't answer, after 10 seconds the call will automatically connect, allowing parents to listen in on what's going on through a built-in microphone. Parents can also pre-set the device to provide location alerts during specific times throughout the day.

“Children as well as the elderly are ideal customers for wearable technologies,” Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics said in a statement. “Wearables allow us to stay connected without the worry of losing a device or the inconvenience of having to carry a large item in a pocket." 

Related: This Company Wants You to Wear Your SIM Card

LG Unveils Wristbands That Let You Track Your Kids

Image credit: LG

Like the "leashes" parents use to keep their kids close at amusement parks, tracking devices for children are sure to be polarizing. For worried parents, they offer peace of mind. On the other hand, real-time GPS tracking of preschoolers has the potential to take the term 'helicopter parent' to a whole new level while raising a host of privacy concerns.

Regardless of your opinion, however, it's likely we'll see more variations of child tracking devices in the future. Last year, the British company KMS unveiled a child tracking device at the CES electronic tradeshow, and SK Telecom will soon start selling 3G wrist-phones designed for kids ages five to eight equipped with an SOS button that, if pressed, sends a notification to the wearer's parents.

The LG wristband has a 36 hour battery life (parents are alerted via phone if the battery level falls below 25 percent) and can run on 2G and 3G networks. It goes on sale in South Korea this Thursday, but won't be sold in North America and Europe until the fall. Prices have yet to be announced. 

Related: LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wearable Tech

This Wearable Chair Looks Ridiculous, But It Solves a Real Problem

Wearable Tech

4 Industries Wearable Tech Is Already Changing Forever

Wearable Tech

Will You Record Your Snaps With Snapchat Spectacles?