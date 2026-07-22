‘AI Should Serve People, Not Replace Them’: AI Founder Has a Plan to Empower Small Businesses and Communities  

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Key Takeaways Bishop is a new AI offering from Lineage, designed specifically to help families, small business owners and local organizations.

Dr. Ron Paul recently joined the company’s advisory team.

Bishop is currently in private beta and invites people to join the waitlist at lineageco.io.

“The big AI companies are building tools for enterprises, institutions, advertisers and platforms,” says Eric Beach, CEO of Lineage. “But our company’s offering, Bishop, is being built for the people who usually get left behind when a major technological shift hits: the family, the small business owner, the contractor, the coach, the parish, the local operator, the entrepreneur trying to compete without a giant staff behind him.”

Bishop is the first offering from Lineage, a Texas-based artificial intelligence company that just announced Dr. Ron Paul as a member of its advisory team. Paul is advising Beach and aligned with the company’s mission. “That mission is simple: AI should serve people. It should not replace them, manage them or push them aside,” Beach says, explaining that Bishop is designed to help with email, scheduling, research, education, planning, errands and business tasks. “The heads of the biggest companies talk as if society simply has to make room for them. Our view is different. We think AI should link arms with people. It should augment them. It should build their confidence. It should make them more capable inside their own family, business, church, school and community.”

In a conversation with Entrepreneur, Beach broke down Bishop’s capabilities and the company’s business model.

What was the impetus for creating it?

There is a real fear around AI right now, and people are not wrong to feel it. Every day, they hear some version of the same message: AI is coming for your job, your industry, your future. Data centers are going up. Communities are being told to step aside. Workers are being told to retrain, go to trade school or accept that some form of universal basic income may be their future. That is a terrible message to send to a country built by entrepreneurs, workers, families, churches and small institutions.

We started Lineage because we believe there is another path. AI does not have to be a force that hollows people out. It can be a tool that helps them build. It can help parents take a larger role in their children’s education. It can help a small business owner compete with larger firms. It can help anyone with real responsibilities operate with more confidence and less friction.

The measure of a society is if the next generation has a real chance to do better than the last. That is what this is about. We want to democratize AI. Not as a slogan. As an operating principle.

How is Bishop different from other AI platforms?

Most AI products are built around the assumption that the user will adapt to the machine. Bishop is built around the opposite idea: The machine should adapt to the person. The second difference is that Bishop finishes the job. Most AI tools stop at the answer. They hand you a summary, a draft, a list of options, and the work is still yours. Bishop pairs the advisor with an execution layer. It can send the email, book the appointment, build the week’s schedule, handle the errand and carry the task through to completion. Ask a question, you get an answer. Hand it a job, you get it finished. That is the difference between a search box and a staff.

How does the business work?

Bishop is a membership model, not a data harvesting model. Members pay for the service, and the service works for the members. Their attention is not the product. Their data is not the product. That alignment matters. If AI is going to sit close to people’s lives, it has to be built with trust from the beginning.

How do you see Bishop’s role for entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurs understand technological disruption better than anyone. Every major shift creates winners and losers. If the only people who can truly benefit from AI are the largest companies with the most data, the best engineers and the closest relationships with government, then entrepreneurs lose. Families lose. Local institutions lose. But if AI becomes accessible, practical and aligned with the user, then entrepreneurs can win. They can operate leaner. They can compete against larger organizations. They can move faster. They can serve customers better. They can build companies without needing the same headcount or infrastructure that used to be required.

How does Dr. Ron Paul’s involvement fit into this?

Dr. Ron Paul has been advising the founders here, and his involvement fits the mission perfectly. He has spent his life warning about concentrated power: in government, money, institutions and corporate systems. AI raises the same question in a new way. Who controls the tools? Who owns the data? Who benefits from the gains? Does this technology make individuals freer, or does it make them easier to manage? Those are Paul questions. They are also the questions every serious AI company should be asking right now. Paul brings credibility, independence and a very clear philosophy: Liberty depends on keeping power in the hands of individuals. That is exactly what we are trying to do with Bishop.

How did your background as a political strategist play into the company’s creation and how it runs?

Politics teaches you that information only matters if it helps people act. In campaigns, you deal with speed, pressure, limited resources, imperfect information and real consequences. You have to separate signal from noise. You have to know who you are fighting for. You have to build coalitions. You have to move people. That shaped how I see AI. My political background also made me sensitive to the power question. Technology is never neutral once it reaches this scale. It either centralizes power or distributes it. It either serves the people at the top or it helps people at the ground level stand taller. Bishop is built for the second group.

How can people try it?

Bishop is currently in private beta. Anyone who fits that description — a family, a founder, a professional, an independent business — can join the waitlist at lineageco.io. We are looking for people who see AI as more than a toy or a headline. People with real lives, real businesses, real responsibilities and real work to do.